Istria's West Coast

The west coast is Istria's tourist showcase, with numerous beaches, a trio of fascinating historic towns and Tito's former playground, the gorgeous Brijuni Islands National Park. Tourism infrastructure is well developed here, with plenty of accommodation options and some great restaurants. Just across the water is Italy, and the pervasive Italian influence makes it seem even closer. Italian is a second language in Istria, many Istrians have Italian passports and each town name has an Italian counterpart.

Explore Istria's West Coast

  • Euphrasian Basilica

    Top billing in Poreč goes to the 6th-century Euphrasian Basilica, a World Heritage Site and one of Europe’s finest intact examples of Byzantine art. Built…

  • Roman Amphitheatre

    Pula’s most famous and imposing sight is this 1st-century oval amphitheatre, overlooking the harbour northeast of the old town. It's a huge and truly…

  • Temple of Augustus

    Fronted by a high porch supported by six Corinthian columns, this small but perfectly proportioned temple was built sometime between 2 BC and AD 14. It…

  • St Euphemia's Church

    Built from 1725 to 1736, this imposing structure – the largest baroque church in Istria – dominates Rovinj from its hilltop location in the middle of the…

  • St Blaise’s Church

    This handsome neobaroque church was completed in 1800 but commenced 40 years earlier, when Venice was still the style-setter for Istria. With its 63m-high…

  • Pula Aquarium

    Not just any fish tank, this extraordinary aquarium occupies an entire 19th-century military fort – one of 55 built to defend the Austro-Hungarian Empire…

  • I

    Istria Historical & Maritime Museum

    Since ancient times the 34m hill at the centre of Pula's old town has been fortified. The current star-shaped fortress was built by the Venetians in the…

  • A

    Arch of the Sergii

    Also known as the Golden Gate (Zlatna vrata), this majestic arch was erected around 27 BC to commemorate three brothers from the Sergius family who fought…

  • S

    St Francis' Monastery & Church

    Built in 1285, Pula's Franciscan monastery has an extraordinary 15th-century gilded altarpiece behind the altar of its cavernous church – but that's not…

