The west coast is Istria's tourist showcase, with numerous beaches, a trio of fascinating historic towns and Tito's former playground, the gorgeous Brijuni Islands National Park. Tourism infrastructure is well developed here, with plenty of accommodation options and some great restaurants. Just across the water is Italy, and the pervasive Italian influence makes it seem even closer. Italian is a second language in Istria, many Istrians have Italian passports and each town name has an Italian counterpart.