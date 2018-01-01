Private Tour: Korcula and Ston Day Trip

Leave your central Dubrovnik hotel by air-conditioned vehicle, and travel out of the city after a quick photo stop near Dubrovnik Bridge. Then, sit back and relax on the 1-hour journey to Ston as you travel along the scenic coastal road. Perched on the southern end of the Pelješac peninsula where waves lash the shoreline, the seaside town boasts beautiful views across to the Croatian islands.Enjoy a short walking tour around Ston, and stroll around its terracotta-roofed and bougainvillea-clad buildings to soak up the town’s charm. Use some free time to visit the city walls — the so-called Great Wall of Croatia — and the town’s old salt factory, or perhaps find a cafe and savor a Croatian coffee as rich as the views (all activities at your own expense).Meet back up with your guide and travel through wine regions and picturesque hamlets on the way to Orebić, a port town and gateway to the island of Korčula. Swap your mode of transport from your luxury vehicle to motorboat, and travel across a stretch of the Adriatic Sea to reach the paradisal little island. Get your bearings with an introductory walking tour around Korčula Old Town, seeing Marco Polo’s alleged birthplace and St Mark’s Cathedral, and then make the most of roughly three hours to do whatever you want. As your tour is private, how you spend your time on the island is up to you! Laze under the sun on one of the island’s pebble beaches, shop for souvenirs, or visit a local restaurant for a laid-back island lunch (own expense). Later in the afternoon, cross back over the sea to mainland Croatia and travel onward to the small winemaking village of Potomje. Visit a local winery for a wine tasting, and sample some of Croatia’s famously light and fruity wine while learning about the region from your guide. The number of samples and varietals tasted will vary according to the winery you visit on the day. From Potomje, travel back to Dubrovnik, and finish the day with a drop-off at your hotel.