After lazing on the beach, you can take advantage of some excellent hiking up and around Mt Ilija (961m) or poke around a couple of churches and museums. Mt Ilija protects the town from harsh northern winds, allowing vegetation to flourish. The temperature is usually a few degrees warmer than Korčula; spring arrives early and summer leaves late.
Once you land at Dubrovnik Airport, head outside the terminal to meet your driver and be taken to your Dubrovnik, Cavat, Orebic or Korčula Town hotel. Whether you're traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transportation needs will be covered with this shared transfer service.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 hours prior to your arrival in Dubrovnik, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (contact info will be provided on your confirmation voucher).
With this air-conditioned transfer service, your professional and friendly driver will pick you up at your Dubrovnik, Cavtat, Orebic or Korčula Town hotel and take you directly to Dubrovnik Airport. Whether you're traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transportation needs will be covered with this airport transfer service.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 hours prior to your departure from Dubrovnik, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (contact info will be provided on your confirmation voucher).
The island of Korcula undoubtedly holds a privileged position among the Croatian islands. Here, there are more legends, tales and monuments than anywhere else. Being stonemasons, shipbuilders and seafarers, the people of Korcula shared their gifts with the world, but they saved their best works for their own city.A bus will carry you to Orebic, where a ferry takes you to the island. Experience the charming streets, beautiful churches and magnificent palaces in the island’s city of the same name, which is also one of the best preserved medieval towns in the Mediterranean. You’ll also hear a little history of the town’s famous son, Marco Polo, who many believe was born here. After sightseeing, enjoy free time to have lunch and even go swimming.On the way back to Dubrovnik, indulge in excellent local wine at one well-known wine cellar on the Peljesac peninsula.
Journey to some of the most beautiful places in Croatia on a day trip from Dubrovnik. Enjoy pickup at your hotel, and then take in views of the city as you make your way out of it. Stop on the Dubrovnik bridge for a panoramic photo opportunity of Dubrovnik before continuing along Adriatic coast to the town of Ston.When you arrive in Ston, learn interesting facts about the 14th-century town while enjoying a sightseeing tour from your minivan, after which you’ll have free time to explore more on your own. Wander around Ston's medieval walls that circle the whole town, and have a refreshment or sample the local delicacy -- oysters -- at a local bar (own expense). Continue towards Orebić, taking in the beautiful panoramic scenery of the vineyards and old settlements of the Peljesac Peninsula as your guide tells you about the peninsula’s wineries and mussel-breeding. In Orebić, board a boat and admire the striking blue color of the Adriatic as you make your way to Korcula Island. Wander around the streets of Korcula with your guide and see how nature, history and local culture merge together. Next, visit Marco Polo's supposed birthplace, St Marco Cathedral and other historical landmarks. Have free time to explore more on your own and have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense); then meet your guide and return to Orebić by boat.Back on your comfortable minivan, admire the Croatian countryside on the drive to Potomje, where you will visit one of Croatia’s most famous wineries. After a guided tour of the winery, enjoy a wine tasting, as well as samples of brandy and liqueur , accompanied by a sommelier. Finally, relax on your vehicle and admire more views of the landscape and Adriatic Coast on the drive back to Dubrovnik.
cca. 08:00 - 9:15 Drive to Ston 09:15 - 10:00 Free time in Ston 10:00 - 11:15 Drive from Ston to Orebic 11:30 - 11:45 Boath ride across to channel 11:45 - 15:00 Free time in Korcula 15:05 - 15:20 Boath ride to Orebic 15:00 - 15:45 Drive to local winery 15:45 - 16:15 Presentation and wine tasting 16:15 - 18:00 Drive back to Dubrovnikcca. 18:00 Arrival in DubrovniWine tasting included in the price
Leave your central Dubrovnik hotel by air-conditioned vehicle, and travel out of the city after a quick photo stop near Dubrovnik Bridge. Then, sit back and relax on the 1-hour journey to Ston as you travel along the scenic coastal road. Perched on the southern end of the Pelješac peninsula where waves lash the shoreline, the seaside town boasts beautiful views across to the Croatian islands.Enjoy a short walking tour around Ston, and stroll around its terracotta-roofed and bougainvillea-clad buildings to soak up the town’s charm. Use some free time to visit the city walls — the so-called Great Wall of Croatia — and the town’s old salt factory, or perhaps find a cafe and savor a Croatian coffee as rich as the views (all activities at your own expense).Meet back up with your guide and travel through wine regions and picturesque hamlets on the way to Orebić, a port town and gateway to the island of Korčula. Swap your mode of transport from your luxury vehicle to motorboat, and travel across a stretch of the Adriatic Sea to reach the paradisal little island. Get your bearings with an introductory walking tour around Korčula Old Town, seeing Marco Polo’s alleged birthplace and St Mark’s Cathedral, and then make the most of roughly three hours to do whatever you want. As your tour is private, how you spend your time on the island is up to you! Laze under the sun on one of the island’s pebble beaches, shop for souvenirs, or visit a local restaurant for a laid-back island lunch (own expense). Later in the afternoon, cross back over the sea to mainland Croatia and travel onward to the small winemaking village of Potomje. Visit a local winery for a wine tasting, and sample some of Croatia’s famously light and fruity wine while learning about the region from your guide. The number of samples and varietals tasted will vary according to the winery you visit on the day. From Potomje, travel back to Dubrovnik, and finish the day with a drop-off at your hotel.