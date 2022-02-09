Southwest Colombia is often overlooked by travelers, but this fascinating region warrants an appearance on all itineraries. It's an land of multitudes: Andean and African, modern and pre-Columbian. It stimulates the senses at every opportunity and leaves intrepid visitors with countless tales of classic travel experiences.

Security has improved markedly and destinations that were once off-limits are being put back on the map by adventurous trailblazers. Here you will find the best archaeological sites in the country. It's a region of immense biodiversity where you can pass through desert, jungle and páramo (high-mountain plain) ecosystems in just one day. Nature lovers will find active volcanoes, thermal springs and spectacular mountain ranges all easily accessible from thriving metropolitan centers famed for their vibrant culture.