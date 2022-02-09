This 78-hectare archaeological park is 2.5km west of the town of San Agustín. There are over 130 statues in the park in total, either found in situ or…
Cali & Southwest Colombia
Southwest Colombia is often overlooked by travelers, but this fascinating region warrants an appearance on all itineraries. It's an land of multitudes: Andean and African, modern and pre-Columbian. It stimulates the senses at every opportunity and leaves intrepid visitors with countless tales of classic travel experiences.
Security has improved markedly and destinations that were once off-limits are being put back on the map by adventurous trailblazers. Here you will find the best archaeological sites in the country. It's a region of immense biodiversity where you can pass through desert, jungle and páramo (high-mountain plain) ecosystems in just one day. Nature lovers will find active volcanoes, thermal springs and spectacular mountain ranges all easily accessible from thriving metropolitan centers famed for their vibrant culture.
Explore Cali & Southwest Colombia
- PParque Arqueológico
This 78-hectare archaeological park is 2.5km west of the town of San Agustín. There are over 130 statues in the park in total, either found in situ or…
- PParque Arqueológico
Scattered across the hills around the little town of San Andrés de Pisimbalá, Tierradentro's Parque Arqueológico includes four tomb sites, an above-ground…
- FFin del Mundo
Fin del Mundo (the End of the World) is a towering waterfall that plunges off a large rock ledge down into the Río Mocoa valley below. A path leads to the…
- SSantuario de Las Lajas
This massive neo-gothic stone church is built directly against the rocky wall of the gorge where the miraculous image appeared. A gilded painting of the…
- IIglesia de San Francisco
Dating back to the late 18th century, Popayán's largest colonial church is also its most beautiful. Inside are a fine high altar and a collection of seven…
- CCasa Museo Negret & MIAMP
This 18th-century house is the home of world-renowned Colombian artist Edgar Negret, whose vast abstract iron sculptures dot plazas around the country…
- OObservatorio Astronómico Astrosur
Former Tatacoa Observatory resident astronomer Javier Rua Restrepo now runs his own observatory around 1km further away from town. He is a dynamic teacher…
- IIglesia de la Merced
Founded in 1545, this is Cali's oldest church. It's a lovely whitewashed building in the Spanish-colonial style, with a long, narrow nave, and humble wood…
- DDesierto de Tatacoa
Technically not a desert but a landscape of red and gray rock, sculpted by ancient waterways, the Desierto de Tatacoa is one of Colombia's most unique…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cali & Southwest Colombia.
