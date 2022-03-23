©LUCKOHNEN/Getty Images

Santa Marta & Around

The departments of Atlántico and Magdalena sit northeast of Cartagena, where the highest coastal mountain range in the world, the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, begins to rise from the sea. The increasingly charming Santa Marta and the beautiful coastal and mountainous attractions around it – namely Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Tayrona, Ciudad Perdida, Minca and Palomino – are some of Colombia's most visited attractions.

Explore Santa Marta & Around

  • Q

    Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino

    This hacienda is where Simón Bolívar spent his last days in 1830 before succumbing to either tuberculosis or arsenic poisoning, depending on whom you…

  • Cabo San Juan del Guía

    Cabo San Juan del Guía is a beautiful cape with a knockout beach. It's also by far the most crowded area of the park, although lack of road access deters…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    This dazzling slice of mountainous jungle, vast boulders and golden-white sand makes up one of Colombia's most stunning national parks and is a popular…

  • C

    Casa Museo Gabriel García Márquez

    This excellent museum is housed in a reconstruction of the house where García Márquez was born in 1927. The original house was sold by the family and…

  • M

    Museo del Oro

    Oro (gold) is only half of what this fabulous museum is about. Housed in the impressively renovated Casa de la Aduana (Customs House), which features in…

  • P

    Pueblito

    From Cabo San Juan del Guía a scenic path goes inland and uphill to the small indigenous village of Pueblito, providing some splendid tropical-forest…

  • P

    Playa Cristal

    This gorgeous boat-in beach on Bahía Neguange used to be known as Playa del Muerto (Beach of the Dead) – little wonder they decided on a name change. It's…

  • C

    Cañaveral

    Cañaveral is as far as you can go in the park by road. From the car park a trail leads west to Arrecifes and Cabo San Juan del Guía. The beaches in…

  • F

    Finca La Victoria

    Founded in the late 19th century, this family-run coffee plantation offers interesting 40-minute tours (usually available in English) in which the coffee…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Santa Marta & Around.

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.