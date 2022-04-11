On on side of Palomino you'll find Colombia's most perfect beaches, while on the other are the dramatic Sierra Nevada mountains, a place the local indigenous people still guard carefully from outsiders. Palomino makes a wonderful base from which to explore, with a number of great accommodations options and a backpacker vibe you'll not find in many other places along the coast.

Along Palomino's palm-backed beach you'll also find fishers using traditional nets, while in its mountainous hinterland indigenous people live as they have done for centuries. With seven ecosystems between the beach and the glaciers of the Sierra Nevada, it's no surprise that ecotourism has slowly come into its own here, making Palomino an almost obligatory stop for Colombia travelers.