Symbolic of concession-era Shanghai, the Bund was the city’s Wall Street, a place of feverish trading and fortunes made and lost. Originally a towpath for…
The Bund & People's Square
The Bund (外滩; Wàitān) is Shanghai’s standout landmark, with its grandiose curve of colonial-era buildings lining the western bank of the Huangpu River. It’s the first stop for visitors, and the historic architecture houses a profusion of exclusive restaurants, bars, shops and hotels.
Running perpendicular from the waterfront is East Nanjing Rd – a maelstrom of shoppers, department stores and neon lights – which eventually empties into the city’s heart, People’s Square (人民广场). The de facto centre of town, this large open space is studded with museums and fenced in by skyscrapers.
Explore The Bund & People's Square
- The Bund
Symbolic of concession-era Shanghai, the Bund was the city’s Wall Street, a place of feverish trading and fortunes made and lost. Originally a towpath for…
- Shanghai Museum
This must-see museum escorts you through the craft of millennia and the pages of Chinese history. It's home to one of the most impressive collections in…
- SShanghai History Museum
Originally opened as the Shanghai Race Club in 1934, and having undergone several incarnations since, this iconic building now houses the Shanghai History…
- SShanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall
Set over five levels, this modern museum covers Shanghai's urban planning history, tracing its development from swampy fishing village to modern-day…
- RRockbund Art Museum
Housed in the magnificent former Royal Asiatic Society building (1932) – once Shanghai's first museum – this world-class gallery behind the Bund focuses…
- Custom House
The neoclassical Custom House, established at this site in 1857 and rebuilt in 1927, is one of the most important buildings on the Bund. Capping it is Big…
- HHongkong & Shanghai Bank Building
Adjacent to the Custom House, the Hongkong & Shanghai Bank Building was constructed in 1923. The bank was first established in Hong Kong in 1864 and in…
- YYuanmingyuan Road
Like a smaller, more condensed version of the Bund, the pedestrianised, cobblestone Yuanmingyuan Rd is lined with a mishmash of colonial architecture…
- FFormer British Consulate
The original British Consulate was one of the first foreign buildings to go up in Shanghai in 1852, though it was destroyed in a fire and replaced with…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Bund & People's Square.
See
The Bund
Symbolic of concession-era Shanghai, the Bund was the city’s Wall Street, a place of feverish trading and fortunes made and lost. Originally a towpath for…
See
Shanghai Museum
This must-see museum escorts you through the craft of millennia and the pages of Chinese history. It's home to one of the most impressive collections in…
See
Shanghai History Museum
Originally opened as the Shanghai Race Club in 1934, and having undergone several incarnations since, this iconic building now houses the Shanghai History…
See
Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall
Set over five levels, this modern museum covers Shanghai's urban planning history, tracing its development from swampy fishing village to modern-day…
See
Rockbund Art Museum
Housed in the magnificent former Royal Asiatic Society building (1932) – once Shanghai's first museum – this world-class gallery behind the Bund focuses…
See
Custom House
The neoclassical Custom House, established at this site in 1857 and rebuilt in 1927, is one of the most important buildings on the Bund. Capping it is Big…
See
Hongkong & Shanghai Bank Building
Adjacent to the Custom House, the Hongkong & Shanghai Bank Building was constructed in 1923. The bank was first established in Hong Kong in 1864 and in…
See
Yuanmingyuan Road
Like a smaller, more condensed version of the Bund, the pedestrianised, cobblestone Yuanmingyuan Rd is lined with a mishmash of colonial architecture…
See
Former British Consulate
The original British Consulate was one of the first foreign buildings to go up in Shanghai in 1852, though it was destroyed in a fire and replaced with…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Bund & People's Square
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.