The Bund (外滩; Wàitān) is Shanghai’s standout landmark, with its grandiose curve of colonial-era buildings lining the western bank of the Huangpu River. It’s the first stop for visitors, and the historic architecture houses a profusion of exclusive restaurants, bars, shops and hotels.

Running perpendicular from the waterfront is East Nanjing Rd – a maelstrom of shoppers, department stores and neon lights – which eventually empties into the city’s heart, People’s Square (人民广场). The de facto centre of town, this large open space is studded with museums and fenced in by skyscrapers.