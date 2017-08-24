Dalian City Hightlight Private Day tour

At 9am, your guide will greet you at your hotel lobby to set off for a day of exploration in beautiful Dalian by public transportation or private car. First, you will visit Asia’s largest city square, Xinghai Square, where the Exhibition Center is located along with other symbolic buildings of the city. You may opt for a bicycle ride here at your own cost around RMB$50 to RMB$80 per hour. Then, continue to visit romantic Binhai Road where you will see beautiful scenery along the shoreline. This road has ocean on one side and mountain on the other, a perfect place to make romantic propositions which earns itself the nickname of "Lover’s Road." Next, walk on Beida Bridge from one end to another. Beida Bridge is a part of the seaside road, and rumor has it that when a couple walk on this bridge hand in hand, they will be together forever! From there, you could see the symbol of Dalian, Tiger Sculpture Square, nearby. Next, visit Fisherman's Wharf to explore this seaside community that was built in the the style of early 20th century American east coast village with a row of pleasant coffee and wine shops. It also features a perfect replica of the 1853 German Bremen Port Lighthouse built with bricks from razed local villages, a great backdrop for photos. Take a lunch break after 12:30pm. Lunch is not included in the package; however, your guide will recommend a number of options for you to choose from Northeast Chinese dumplings to local seafood. After lunch, you will head to Japanese Style Street which is is 0.6 miles (1,000 meters) long where there are restaurants, cafes, bookstores, sculptures, florists, villas, and many nice and beautiful fountains all constructed in Japanese Style. The street is a nice place to walk and discover Japanese culture through its architectures. Then, visit Russian Style Street which is full of European style architectures. You will find Russian restaurants, nightclubs, pubs, arts and crafts as well as souvenir shops...etc. There are also noteworthy wax statues of administrative officials from the 1920s and 1930s. Later, you will go to Dalian East Harbor Area built on the foundation of old Port of Dalian but a place for conventions, shopping, leisure and recreations today. In addition, Warehouse 15 is a miniature size of Beijing's 798 Art District with unique characteristic restaurants and coffee houses. Also in the convention center is Poly Theater. Its unique structure makes it one of the city's landmarks. Your tour will finish around 4pm and your guide will transfer you back to your centrally located Dalian hotel. You may choose public transportation or private car service. If you choose to take public transportation for this tour, you are recommended to take a taxi to tour Binhai Road. Your will also be responsible for your private guide's transportation.