Welcome to Liáoníng
Top experiences in Liáoníng
Recent articles
Liáoníng activities
One-Day Private Tour: Exploring Dalian
Your driver and tour guide will meet you in your hotel lobby at your agreed upon time. The first stop of the tour will be at the Dalian Modern History Museum, which is located to the side of Xin Hai park. The exhibits are beautifully designed to reflect historical and modern pieces of the city of Dalian. Your private guide will escort you through the museum, providing historical facts along the way. Next, visit Xin Hai Square, which is ranked as the biggest city square in Asia. At your request, your guide can lead you on a stroll through the park or the chauffeur can simply drive through as you relax in the back. Break for lunch at a local restaurant suggested by your guide. Once you are finished, visit the most historical part of Dalian, Zhong Shan Square, which was built in 1898 by the Russians as Nikolayevskaya square and was later renamed as Ohiroba by the Japanese. At the time, the square was the core part of the Dalian city, and today, it still remains as the business center of Dalian. Your guide will take the lead as you observe the difference between Russo-Japan renaissance architectures and modern developments. Last but not least, pay a visit to Binhai coastal road, which is known as the most beautiful coastal road in the Northern East part of China. It is also a perfect method of getting away from the city to enjoy peace and quiet. Binhai Road is also called “Valentine’s Road” in Dalian due to the many couples who take their wedding photos here. At the end of the tour, your guide and driver will bring you back to your accommodation.
Dalian City Hightlight Private Day tour
At 9am, your guide will greet you at your hotel lobby to set off for a day of exploration in beautiful Dalian by public transportation or private car. First, you will visit Asia’s largest city square, Xinghai Square, where the Exhibition Center is located along with other symbolic buildings of the city. You may opt for a bicycle ride here at your own cost around RMB$50 to RMB$80 per hour. Then, continue to visit romantic Binhai Road where you will see beautiful scenery along the shoreline. This road has ocean on one side and mountain on the other, a perfect place to make romantic propositions which earns itself the nickname of "Lover’s Road." Next, walk on Beida Bridge from one end to another. Beida Bridge is a part of the seaside road, and rumor has it that when a couple walk on this bridge hand in hand, they will be together forever! From there, you could see the symbol of Dalian, Tiger Sculpture Square, nearby. Next, visit Fisherman's Wharf to explore this seaside community that was built in the the style of early 20th century American east coast village with a row of pleasant coffee and wine shops. It also features a perfect replica of the 1853 German Bremen Port Lighthouse built with bricks from razed local villages, a great backdrop for photos. Take a lunch break after 12:30pm. Lunch is not included in the package; however, your guide will recommend a number of options for you to choose from Northeast Chinese dumplings to local seafood. After lunch, you will head to Japanese Style Street which is is 0.6 miles (1,000 meters) long where there are restaurants, cafes, bookstores, sculptures, florists, villas, and many nice and beautiful fountains all constructed in Japanese Style. The street is a nice place to walk and discover Japanese culture through its architectures. Then, visit Russian Style Street which is full of European style architectures. You will find Russian restaurants, nightclubs, pubs, arts and crafts as well as souvenir shops...etc. There are also noteworthy wax statues of administrative officials from the 1920s and 1930s. Later, you will go to Dalian East Harbor Area built on the foundation of old Port of Dalian but a place for conventions, shopping, leisure and recreations today. In addition, Warehouse 15 is a miniature size of Beijing's 798 Art District with unique characteristic restaurants and coffee houses. Also in the convention center is Poly Theater. Its unique structure makes it one of the city's landmarks. Your tour will finish around 4pm and your guide will transfer you back to your centrally located Dalian hotel. You may choose public transportation or private car service. If you choose to take public transportation for this tour, you are recommended to take a taxi to tour Binhai Road. Your will also be responsible for your private guide's transportation.
Harbin Ice And Snow Festival Private Day Tour
At 9am, your guide will greet you at your hotel lobby to embark for a day of exploration in beautiful Harbin by private vehicle. First, you will spectate an event of winter swimming, a widely popular sport in Harbin. Dozens of brave locals will jump into the freezing Songhua River. After the performing exhibition, you could experience a free ride of ice slide. Then，you will visit the symbol of the city, St. Sophia Church, which is the biggest Orthodox church in the Far East where no longer a religious place but you will see pictures of old Harbin. Later, break for lunch which is at your own expense but you will have a number of options to choose, ranging from Northeast Chinese cuisine to Russian cuisine.In the afternoon, you will visit the Snow Expo in Sun Island Park to be marveled by all kinds of snow sculptures as well as the international snow sculpture competition works. At last, see the world’s famous Ice and Snow World, also known as Ice Disneyland by locals. Huge ice carvings and ice buildings with all kinds of colors will definitely impress you. In addition, Ice Acrobat Shows and many other entertainments involving ice and snow will make you linger for more. You will be transferred back to your Harbin hotel where this tour concludes.