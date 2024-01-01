Ruiguang Pagoda

Suzhou

This delightful pagoda was built in 1004 and overlooks the Pan Gate Scenic Area in the southwest of the old town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pingjiang Lu

    Pingjiang Lu

    1.74 MILES

    On the eastern side of the city, this canalside road has whitewashed local houses sitting comfortably side by side with teahouses and trendy cafes selling…

  • Pan Gate Scenic Area

    Pan Gate Scenic Area

    0.26 MILES

    This quiet part of Suzhou is lovely, with a section of the city wall straddling the outer moat in the southwest corner of the city. Dating from 1355, the…

  • Tiger Hill

    Tiger Hill

    3.91 MILES

    In the far northwest of town, Tiger Hill is a major drawcard for Chinese tourists, and the beacon that draws them is the leaning Cloud Rock Pagoda (云岩塔,…

  • Garden of the Master of the Nets

    Garden of the Master of the Nets

    1.09 MILES

    Off Shiquan Jie, this pocket-sized garden is considered one of Suzhou's best preserved. Laid out in the 12th century, it went to seed and was later…

  • Suzhou Museum

    Suzhou Museum

    2.39 MILES

    This stunning museum, one of only two in mainland China designed by IM Pei, is a modern interpretation of Suzhou architecture, with its confluence of…

  • Humble Administrator’s Garden

    Humble Administrator’s Garden

    2.48 MILES

    The largest of Suzhou's gardens, the Humble Administrator’s Garden is often considered to be the most impressive, but its fame draws in constant crowds,…

  • Garden of Cultivation

    Garden of Cultivation

    1.73 MILES

    This small but perfectly formed garden is often overlooked by visitors who are drawn to Suzhou's larger and more famous gardens. Its simple layout makes…

  • Shen’s House

    Shen’s House

    18.34 MILES

    Near Fu’an Bridge, this residence of the Shen clan is a lavish piece of Qing-style architecture boasting three halls and more than 100 rooms. The first…

