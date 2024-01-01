Sūzhōu Park

Suzhou

LoginSave

Small but charming public park in Sūzhōu's downtown area. Popular amongst local retirees, this is a great place to experience China's outdoor group recreational activities, be it ballroom dancing, singing or playing instruments. The park's modern-style teahouse offers local bìlóuchūn (碧楼春) green tea at reasonable prices.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pingjiang Lu

    Pingjiang Lu

    0.55 MILES

    On the eastern side of the city, this canalside road has whitewashed local houses sitting comfortably side by side with teahouses and trendy cafes selling…

  • Pan Gate Scenic Area

    Pan Gate Scenic Area

    1.46 MILES

    This quiet part of Suzhou is lovely, with a section of the city wall straddling the outer moat in the southwest corner of the city. Dating from 1355, the…

  • Tiger Hill

    Tiger Hill

    3.49 MILES

    In the far northwest of town, Tiger Hill is a major drawcard for Chinese tourists, and the beacon that draws them is the leaning Cloud Rock Pagoda (云岩塔,…

  • Garden of the Master of the Nets

    Garden of the Master of the Nets

    0.62 MILES

    Off Shiquan Jie, this pocket-sized garden is considered one of Suzhou's best preserved. Laid out in the 12th century, it went to seed and was later…

  • Suzhou Museum

    Suzhou Museum

    1.23 MILES

    This stunning museum, one of only two in mainland China designed by IM Pei, is a modern interpretation of Suzhou architecture, with its confluence of…

  • Humble Administrator’s Garden

    Humble Administrator’s Garden

    1.29 MILES

    The largest of Suzhou's gardens, the Humble Administrator’s Garden is often considered to be the most impressive, but its fame draws in constant crowds,…

  • Garden of Cultivation

    Garden of Cultivation

    1.22 MILES

    This small but perfectly formed garden is often overlooked by visitors who are drawn to Suzhou's larger and more famous gardens. Its simple layout makes…

  • Shen’s House

    Shen’s House

    18.7 MILES

    Near Fu’an Bridge, this residence of the Shen clan is a lavish piece of Qing-style architecture boasting three halls and more than 100 rooms. The first…

View more attractions

Nearby Suzhou attractions

1. Twin Pagodas

0.39 MILES

Beautifully enhanced by flowering magnolias in spring, this delightful courtyard and former temple contains a pair of sublime pagodas, which don't often…

2. Garden of Harmony

0.4 MILES

One of the lesser-visited gardens around Suzhou is the charmingly small Qing-dynasty Garden of Harmony, which has assimilated many features of older…

3. Temple of Mystery

0.52 MILES

Lashed by electronic music from the shops alongside, the Taoist Temple of Mystery stands in what was once Suzhou’s old bazaar, a rowdy entertainment…

4. Pingjiang Lu

0.55 MILES

On the eastern side of the city, this canalside road has whitewashed local houses sitting comfortably side by side with teahouses and trendy cafes selling…

5. Former Residence of Yu Yue

0.61 MILES

In an interesting old residential area of Sūzhōu, this quiet, unpretentious historic house has a lovely classical Chinese garden. It belonged to Yu Yue …

6. Soochow University

0.62 MILES

Before the communists took over, this college was China's oldest private university, founded by missionaries of the Methodist church in 1900. The…

7. Garden of the Master of the Nets

0.62 MILES

Off Shiquan Jie, this pocket-sized garden is considered one of Suzhou's best preserved. Laid out in the 12th century, it went to seed and was later…

8. Kě Yuán

0.69 MILES

An academic garden directly opposite Blue Wave, Kě Yuán is where Suzhou Library was established in 1914 before the garden spent much of the 20th century…