A haven of solitude and an oasis of peace in a busy town, the Confucian Temple is adorned with several ancient (one is 830 years old) gingkos and rows of potted bonsai trees, plus a statue of the temperate sage. The temple highlight is the fabulous stelae carved during the Southern Song dynasty (1137–1279). One features a fascinating map of old Sūzhōu, detailing the canal system (much now paved over and blocked), old roads and the city walls.

There’s also an astronomy stele from 1190 – one of the oldest astronomy charts in the world.