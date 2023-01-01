Police Museum

Crime-thriller fans should make a trip to this small museum in lush Wan Chai Gap. The protagonist in this former police station is the Hong Kong police force, formed in 1844, but the real stars are the Triads (ie Hong Kong mafia). The eye-opening Triad Societies & Narcotics Gallery uncovers their secret rituals and a historical account of Kowloon Walled City. Kids will enjoy the weaponry display.

Photography is forbidden inside. If taking the bus, alight at the stop between Stubbs Rd and Peak Rd.