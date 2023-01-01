Only accessible on foot, Fan Lau (Divided Flow), a small peninsula on the southwestern tip of Lantau, has a couple of good beaches and the remains of Fan Lau Fort, built in 1729 to protect the channel between Lantau and the Pearl River estuary from pirates. It remained in operation until the end of the 19th century and was restored in 1985. The sea views from here are sterling.

To the southeast of the fort is an ancient stone circle. The origins and age of the circle are uncertain, but it probably dates from the neolithic or early Bronze Age and may have been used in rituals.

To get here from Tai O, walk south from the bus station for 250m and pick up section 7 of the coastal Lantau Trail, a distance of about 8km. The trail then carries on to the northeast towards Shek Pik for another 12km, where you can catch bus 1 back to Mui Wo.