Lantau's largest stretch of mudflat, Shui Hau Beach, is lovely, with rippled black sand mirroring the sky and mangroves teeming with crustaceans and clams. At low tide, it attracts dozens of clam diggers. There's a store in the village where you can rent small rakes and leave your bags. The beach is down a path behind the store. The owners will cook your catch for you (for a fee). The store sells Hakka glutinous rice treats too.