Cheung Sha (Long Sand) is Hong Kong's longest beach, stretching more than 3km on the southern coast of Lantau. It's divided into ‘upper’ and ‘lower’ sections; a trail over a hillock links the two. Upper Cheung Sha, with occasional good surf, is the prettier and longer beach, and boasts changing facilities and a snack bar. Lower Cheung Sha has a beachfront restaurant and a water-sports centre. This is said to be the best windsurfing beach in Hong Kong, especially from November to March.