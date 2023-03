Before 1994 Tung Chung, on Lantau’s northern coast, was an inaccessible farming village. Less than four years later, it was transformed into a new town and a new airport was added to nearby Chek Lap Kok. Today Tung Chung has the largest population on the island – around 80,000 – with a 760-hectare residential estate served by the MTR. Most people come here to shop at the Citygate Outlets, but there are some interesting historical sights in the vicinity too.