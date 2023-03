If time allows, hike from Mui Wo town to Silvermine Waterfall (銀礦瀑布), near the old Silvermine Cave northwest of town (the cave was mined for silver in the 19th century but has now been sealed off). The waterfall is quite a spectacle when it gushes during the rainy season, usually from May through October. The walk to the waterfall from Mui Wo is about 3km; head westward along Mui Wo Rural Committee Rd and then follow the marked path north.