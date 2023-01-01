Mui Wo (Plum Nest) was Lantau’s largest settlement before Tung Chung was born. Today this sleepy town functions as a shopping, eating and transport hub for the island's south side. The big draw for visitors is Silvermine Bay beach (銀礦灣), a decent stretch of sand with toilets and changing facilities just east of town. There's also a wet market with several seafood restaurants, as well as a number of local bars and eateries.

There are several decent places to stay and eat in Mui Wo. Friendly Bicycle Shop near the Park ‘n’ Shop supermarket rents bikes.

