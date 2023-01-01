With a fine stretch of sandy beach ringed by luxurious condominiums, ‘DB’ is a dormitory suburb on Lantau’s northeastern coast for professionals who commute to Central. There is no pressing need to visit except to ogle at residents in their converted golf carts, which cost HK$200,000 a pop, or perhaps to eat dinner and watch the nightly Disneyland fireworks, visible across the water.

There are a handful of decent restaurants in Discovery Bay Plaza (愉景灣廣場), just up from the ferry pier and the central plaza. The 27-hole Discovery Bay Golf Club is perched in the hills to the southwest.

Buses make the run to and from Tung Chung and the airport at Chek Lap Kok via the Discovery Bay Tunnel and the North Lantau Hwy. A trail leading from the golf course will take you down to Silvermine Bay and the rest of Lantau in a couple of hours.