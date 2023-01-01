Northeast of Mui Wo and south of Discovery Bay is the Roman Catholic Lady of Joy Abbey, better known as the Trappist Monastery. The Trappists gained a reputation as one of the most austere religious communities in the Roman Catholic Church and the Lantau congregation was established at Peking in the 19th century. All of the monks here now are local Hong Kongers. The medieval-style stone chapel is a peaceful spot for quiet contemplation.

The monastery is known throughout Hong Kong for its cream-rich milk, sold in half-pint bottles everywhere, but the cows have been moved to the New Territories and Trappist Dairy Milk is now produced in Yuen Long.

One of the nicest ways to visit the monastery is by hiking 7km from Mui Wo to Discovery Bay – just follow the well-marked coastal trail at the northern end of Tung Wan Tau Rd. The monastery makes a good halfway stopping place. You can then have dinner at Discovery Bay and catch a ferry back to Central.