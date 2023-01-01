The main gods here are Tin Hau, Goddess of the Sea, and notably, Madam Kam Fa, the Goddess of Fertility and protector of infants and pregnant women. Every year the temple celebrates her birthday (17th day of the fourth lunar month) with Cantonese opera performances. Tin Hau Temple in San Tsuen is the second of four temples visited during the Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade.

Madam Kam Fa is believed to be a demon-taming shamaness in Guangdong who drowned – watching a dragon boat race according to one version. But her body did not rot and emanated a strange fragrance. Meanwhile a wooden sculpture resembling her was found floating in the lake. The villagers began praying to the icon, believing it was indeed her. She was elevated to deity status and was deemed particularly effective at granting the wishes of women desiring to have boys.