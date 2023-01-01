Yeung Hau, Tai O's patron deity and the resident god here is believed to be the maternal uncle of the last Song emperor. Marquis Yeung is said to have protected the child emperor when he fled to Hong Kong to escape the Mongols. This temple was likely founded in the 17th century as its oldest relic, an iron bell, dates to 1699. The roof is embellished with pottery figurines from Shiwan. The whale bone and dragon boat are gifts from local fishermen who refer to Yeung Hau as 'grandpa'.

The temple is a 10-minute stroll from Tai O Bus Terminus along Kat Hing Back St. Yeung Hau Temple is the first of four temples visited during the Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade.