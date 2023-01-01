Tai O Kwan Tai Temple

Tai O's oldest temple, raised in the 15th century (Ming dynasty), is dedicated to Kwan Tai, a deified general known as the God of War. It was renovated in the Qing dynasty, with donations by court officials and Tai O merchants, whose names are etched on stone slabs inside the temple. Features introduced by the renovations include a copper bell and ornate roof decorations. The latter were made in Shiwan, a Chinese town synonymous with pottery. A red-faced Kwan Tai stands in the main hall. A symbol of valiance and loyalty, he is worshipped by fishers and farmers, as well as merchants, gangsters and the disciplinary forces.

To reach the temple and the stilt houses, cross the bridge from the mainland to the island, walk up Tai O Market St and go right at the Fook Moon Lam restaurant. Kwan Tai Temple is the third of four temples visited during the Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade.