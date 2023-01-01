Located away from the main street, in a windy spot in Sha Lo Wan Village, this temple has an air of modest quietude. It was built in the 18th century to protect the village from strong winds and lashing waves. Relics here include a heavy copper bell from the Qing dynasty and a mural of the Eight Immortals. Hung Shing temple is the last of four temples visited during the Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade.

There are more Hung Shing temples than even Tin Hau (Goddess of the Sea) temples in Lantau's coastal villages, and their numbers are not limited to Lantau – Lamma Island has a bay named after this god of the sea revered in southern China. Hung Shing is believed to be a Tang dynasty court official who established a weather observatory.