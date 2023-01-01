Sam Tung Uk Museum

This well-tended museum aims to portray rural life as it was lived in this late-18th-century Hakka walled village, the former residents of which (the Chan clan) were resettled in 1980. Within the complex, a dozen three-beamed houses contain traditional Hakka furnishings, kitchenware, wedding items and agricultural implements, most of which came from two 17th-century Hakka villages in Guǎngdōng province. Behind the restored halls is the old village school, with interactive displays and videos on Hakka women, traditional crafts and food.

At the Tsuen Wan MTR station, take exit E and walk five minutes southeast along Sai Lau Kok Rd to Kwu Uk Lane and the museum.