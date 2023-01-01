Chuk Lam Sim Monastery

A monastery in a bucolic setting outside the tourist circuit, the large Bamboo Forest Monastery was first built in 1932 by an elderly monk who carved it out of a hillside with six disciples. The lovely Buddhist frescoes, miniature landscapes and fish ponds were added later. The second hall holds three of the largest golden Buddhas in Hong Kong. Locals come to worship the four-faced Brahma (Phra Phrom) statue from Thailand, going round in circles in prayer – clockwise or anticlockwise depending on the request.

The monastery is northeast of Tsuen Wan MTR station. To reach it, take green minibus 85 from Shiu Wo St.