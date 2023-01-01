Stuffed with vivid statuary of Taoist and Buddhist deities plus Confucian saints, the Yuen Yuen Institute, in the hills northeast of Tsuen Wan, gives a fascinating look into Hong Kong's tripartite religious system. The main building is a replica of the Temple of Heaven in Běijīng. On the upper ground floor are three Taoist immortals seated in a quiet hall; walk down to the lower level to watch as crowds of faithful pray and burn offerings to the 60 incarnations of Taoist saints lining the walls.

To reach the institute, take minibus 81 from Shiu Wo St, two blocks due south of Tsuen Wan MTR station (exit B1). A taxi from the MTR station will cost around HK$50.