Chuen Lung Koon Man School

The shuttered village school is a studio and exhibition space for local artists under a project titled 'Hi! Hill' (邂逅! 山川人), a collaboration between villagers and designers, writers and photographers to promote the history and culture of Chuen Lung Village (川龍村). Events have included rustic poetry writing and recital, making teacups with local clay, and guided tours. As the current project is ending soon and may be succeeded by others, it's best to see the Facebook page for updates. The school is close to Choi Lung Restaurant.