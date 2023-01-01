Western Monastery

Built in Lo Wai Village, one of Tsuen Wan's oldest villages, in the 1970s, this tranquil complex is styled as a Chinese palace and calls to mind a period movie set. The various halls are large and spacious, connected to each other by stairs running up a hillside. Near the entrance is an interesting little garden with miniature landscapes, Bodhisattva grottoes and reclining Buddhas. Depending on the time of day, you may witness monks chanting mantras in the main hall.

To reach the monastery, take minibus 81 from Shiu Wo St. A taxi from the MTR station will cost around HK$50.