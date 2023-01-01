Lei Cheng Uk Han Tomb Museum

Don’t expect a Terracotta Army, but for those interested in the area’s ancient history, this is a significant burial vault dating from the Eastern Han dynasty (AD 25–220). The tomb consists of four barrel-vaulted brick chambers set around a domed central tomb. It’s encased in a concrete shell for protection and visitors can only peep through a plastic window.

The tomb was accidentally discovered in 1955 when the government was levelling a hill at Lei Cheng Uk Village for the construction of resettlement buildings.