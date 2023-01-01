Heritage of Mei Ho House Museum

This museum inside the Mei Ho House Youth Hostel introduces the history of Mei Ho House, which was among the first batch of resettlement blocks built to house the survivors of a devastating blaze that broke out in 1953 and left nearly 58,000 homeless. Mei Ho House marked the beginning of Hong Kong’s public housing policies. Using artefacts and replicas of old residences, the museum introduces the way of life and culture in Hong Kong during the 1950s to 1970s.