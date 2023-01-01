Hugging a street corner is this beautiful four-storey Chinese 'shophouse' belonging to a school of Chinese medicine. Constructed circa 1931, it features a mix of Chinese and European architectural styles – verandahs, urn-shaped balustrades and other fanciful takes on a neoclassical Italian villa. The well-preserved ground floor, which has a herbal tea shop, is open to the public. Free guided tours (45 minutes) to the upper-floor clinics are available by registration. They're in Cantonese, but exhibits have bilingual labels.

An English tour can be arranged for groups of more than four. Make an appointment if you want to have your pulse taken by a Chinese doctor.