The long beach with tawny sand at Repulse Bay is visited by Chinese tourist groups year-round and, needless to say, is packed on weekends in summer. It’s a good place if you like people-watching. The beach has showers and changing rooms and shade trees at the roadside, but the water is pretty murky.

Middle Bay (中灣) and South Bay (南灣), about 10 and 30 minutes to the south respectively, have beaches that are much less crowded. Middle Bay is popular with gay beachgoers, while French expats are drawn to South Bay.