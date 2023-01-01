Kwun Yam Shrine

Towards the southeast end of Repulse Bay beach is a colourful shrine dedicated to Kwun Yam, the Goddess of Mercy. In the surrounding area, you'll find an assembly of deities and figures – goldfish, rams, the money god, and statues of Tin Hau – expressed in gloriously garish cartoon kitsch. Most of the statues were commissioned by local personalities and businessmen in the 1970s.

In front of the shrine to the left as you face the sea is Longevity Bridge (長壽橋); crossing it is supposed to add three days to your life.