Crown Wine Cellars

The WWII bunkers on Shouson Hill have been transformed into a top-notch wine cellar, with a glasshouse restaurant surrounded by towering trees. WWII buffs can tour the club and the surrounding area free of charge on the third Saturday of each month by calling or emailing to make an advance reservation. The tour takes one hour and starts at 11am. Note that only four pairs of bunkers remain in their original condition, along with the guardhouse and sentry box. Board minibus 5 at 500 Jaffe Road in Causeway Bay, and disembark at Deep Water Bay Drive.

A taxi from Ocean Park metro station costs under HK$40.