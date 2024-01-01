Pékin Fine Arts, hidden deep within a gritty industrial building in Wong Chuk Hang, specialises in Chinese contemporary art. At this small Hong Kong outpost of the Beijing-based gallery, visitors can expect an eclectic selection of pieces by Chinese contemporary artists working across a variety of mediums.
