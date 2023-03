Warehouse Teenage Club (蒲窩青少年中心) occupies this charming red-brick building that used to be the Aberdeen Police Station. Built in 1891 on a hill rising on the coastline, the two-storey structure has sweeping views of Ap Lei Chau and the harbour, allowing it to keep an eye on everything and for everyone to note its presence, much like a lighthouse. You can browse after registering at the office.

It's situated on the top of a slope on Aberdeen Main Rd.