Hung Shing Temple

Renovated many times since it was built in 1773 by local fishermen, Ap Lei Chau's major temple is dedicated to Hung Shing, the protector of seafarers. Its major features are a sea-facing orientation (which is believed to bring good feng shui), the fine Shiwan figurines on the roof ridges (which denote its significance), and the two timber 'dragon poles' in its forecourt, which are said to counter the 'death-like aura' of the Aberdeen Police Station across the water.