Ap Lei Chau retains some of its sleepy charm despite developments spurred by the opening of the South Island MTR line. There are shipyards along its shore, warehouses in the south around Horizon Plaza, low-rise homes, gritty public housing built in the '70s and '80s to rehouse the boat-dwelling community, and dozens of newly built gleaming high-rises to exploit the 'sea view' premium. Around Ap Lei Chau Main St you'll find machinery workshops, seafood galore and the highly recommended Cooked Food Centre.

Ap Lei Chau is served by the South Horizons and Lei Tung stations.