Tin Hau Temple

Caught between a church and the thoroughfare, this temple has an eclectic deity collection, two moon gates and hovering incense coils. The stone columns, ridge ornaments featuring a legendary female warrior, and copper bell (rumoured to have been salvaged from the seabed by a fisher) are Qing dynasty, but the dragon-and-phoenix murals look decidedly 20th century. The temple worships the Goddess of the Sea, with nods to Wong Tai Sin, wish-granter extraordinaire.