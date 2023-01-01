Empty Gallery exhibits over 420 sq m of black-box space close to the Aberdeen Harbour, favouring experimental works of established and emerging artists. We saw an immersive exhibition by Catherine Christer Hennix, a Swedish avant-garde artist, composer, and mathematician, that combines low-frequency wave tones with visual projections and stainless steel sculptures in a dark room. The building where it's at is entered via a car park; guards will show you the lifts.