Old House No. 10

History buffs may be interested to know that there's an ancient village close to Ocean Park. Wong Chuk Hang 'San Wai' ('New Village'), founded in the 1860s, is the branch of a 200-year-old 'old village'. The old village still stands, close to Aberdeen Tunnel, but has been reduced to a tiny shanty town of sorts. The highlight of New Village is a graded century-old vernacular residence with attractive clay sculptures of carp, flowers, bats and dragons. The house is open on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. Get off the bus at Wong Chuk Hang San Wai (黃竹坑新圍村), the same stop you would for Ocean Park, or take exit C from Ocean Park metro station.

Significantly, the new village is the birthplace of Shouson Chow, after whom the area of Shouson Hill is named. Chow was one of the Chinese students sent by the Qing court to study in the US (Phillips Academy, then Columbia University) and the first Chinese member of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.