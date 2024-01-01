A quiet little inlet with a beach flanked by shade trees, Deep Water Bay is a few kilometres northwest of Repulse Bay. There is a handful of places to eat and have a drink, and some barbecue pits at the southern end of the beach. If you want a dip in the water, this spot is usually less crowded than Repulse Bay. The beach is a centre for wakeboarding.
Deep Water Bay
Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island
