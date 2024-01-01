Across the bay from Stanley Main St stands this three-storey colonnaded affair. Built in 1846 as officers’ quarters, it took pride of place in Central, on the spot where the Bank of China Tower now stands, for almost 150 years until 1982. It was re-erected here stone by stone and opened in 2001. Today it's home to a number of restaurants, many with lovely sea views.
Murray House
Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.56 MILES
Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…
5.22 MILES
This cable-hauled funicular railway has been scaling the 396m ascent to the highest point on Hong Kong Island since 1888. A ride on this clanking tram is…
5.76 MILES
Standing at 552m, Victoria Peak is the highest point on Hong Kong Island. It is also one of the most visited spots by tourists, and it’s not hard to see…
5.92 MILES
One of Hong Kong’s oldest temples and a declared monument, atmospheric Man Mo Temple is dedicated to the gods of literature (‘Man’), holding a writing…
High Island Reservoir East Dam
14.51 MILES
Handsome architecture, the South China Sea, and 140-million-year-old volcanic rocks make this one of Hong Kong's most breathtaking places. High Island…
6.13 MILES
Prepare to be whisked through millennia of Hong Kong history at this extraordinary museum, starting with prehistory (don't linger, the best is yet to come…
21.42 MILES
Part of Hong Kong Global Geopark, 400-year-old Lai Chi Wo is Hong Kong's best-preserved Hakka walled village and has an intact woodland. With 200 houses,…
6.87 MILES
When night falls and neon buzzes, Hong Kong's liveliest market rattles into life. Covering multiple city blocks from Man Ming Lane in the north to Nanking…
Nearby Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island attractions
0.06 MILES
At the western end of Stanley Main St, past a tiny Tai Wong shrine and through the Stanley Plaza shopping complex, is a Tin Hau temple. Though built in…
0.07 MILES
This small shrine near the western end of Stanley Main St serves as a reminder that Stanley was once a fishing village, if nothing else.
0.17 MILES
This crowd-pleaser is best visited on weekdays. Stanley Market is a maze of alleyways that has bargain clothing (haggling is a must!), while Stanley Main…
0.22 MILES
This two-storey colonial building in Stanley Village is Hong Kong's oldest surviving police station and is now occupied by a Wellcome supermarket. You…
0.32 MILES
Stanley Main Beach is crammed with sun-worshippers, passing windsurfers, and a few serious swimmers. Dragon boat teams practising here on weekends paddle…
6. St Stephen’s College Heritage Trail
0.42 MILES
WWII history buffs can visit the beautiful campus of St Stephen’s College, which sits right next to Stanley Military Cemetery. Founded in 1903, the school…
0.5 MILES
A short walk south of Stanley village is this great little bolt-hole that handily comes with a cafe, showers and changing rooms. In summer you can hire…
8. Hong Kong Correctional Services Museum
0.52 MILES
Mock cells, gallows and flogging stands are the gruesome draws at this museum, about 500m southeast of Stanley Village Rd, which traces the history of…