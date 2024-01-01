Murray House

Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island

Across the bay from Stanley Main St stands this three-storey colonnaded affair. Built in 1846 as officers’ quarters, it took pride of place in Central, on the spot where the Bank of China Tower now stands, for almost 150 years until 1982. It was re-erected here stone by stone and opened in 2001. Today it's home to a number of restaurants, many with lovely sea views.

Nearby Aberdeen & South Hong Kong Island attractions

1. Tin Hau Temple

0.06 MILES

At the western end of Stanley Main St, past a tiny Tai Wong shrine and through the Stanley Plaza shopping complex, is a Tin Hau temple. Though built in…

2. Tai Wong Shrine

0.07 MILES

This small shrine near the western end of Stanley Main St serves as a reminder that Stanley was once a fishing village, if nothing else.

3. Stanley

0.17 MILES

This crowd-pleaser is best visited on weekdays. Stanley Market is a maze of alleyways that has bargain clothing (haggling is a must!), while Stanley Main…

4. Old Stanley Police Station

0.22 MILES

This two-storey colonial building in Stanley Village is Hong Kong's oldest surviving police station and is now occupied by a Wellcome supermarket. You…

5. Stanley Main Beach

0.32 MILES

Stanley Main Beach is crammed with sun-worshippers, passing windsurfers, and a few serious swimmers. Dragon boat teams practising here on weekends paddle…

6. St Stephen’s College Heritage Trail

0.42 MILES

WWII history buffs can visit the beautiful campus of St Stephen’s College, which sits right next to Stanley Military Cemetery. Founded in 1903, the school…

7. St Stephen’s Beach

0.5 MILES

A short walk south of Stanley village is this great little bolt-hole that handily comes with a cafe, showers and changing rooms. In summer you can hire…