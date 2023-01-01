At the western end of Stanley Main St, past a tiny Tai Wong shrine and through the Stanley Plaza shopping complex, is a Tin Hau temple. Though built in 1767, its appearance has completely changed over the years and it’s now a concrete pile. The walk here is worthwhile for the sea views.

A sign in the temple explains that the tiger skin hanging on the wall came from an animal that 'weighed 240 pounds, was 73 inches long, and three feet high [and] shot by an Indian policeman, Mr Rur Singh, in front of Stanley Police Station in the year 1942'.