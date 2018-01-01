Day trip from Guilin of Li River Cruise with Countryside Cycling Plus Bamboo Rafting

Meet your guide and driver in the lobby of your Guilin hotel for a 08:00 departure. The drive to Zhujiang Wharf, where the Li River cruise commences takes around 45 minutes. Upon arrival you will board your cruise boat and at around 09:00 the cruise departs. The Li River is part of the major river system of Guangxi Province and the route followed by the cruise boats from Guilin (Zhujiang Wharf) to the pleasant town of Yangshuo is by far and away the most beautiful part of the river. Your cruise will wind its way downstream through a landscape of vast karst mountains, sheer cliffs dotted with caves, lush forests, small farming villages and local fishermen out on bamboo boats all in an ever changing kaleidoscope as you weave along the river. Your guide will arrange a box lunch and snacks for you on board. Your cruise from Guilin to Yangshuo covers a length of just over 60 kilometres and takes around 4 hours. Upon arrival at Yangshuo you disembark and it is a short walk from the wharf to the famous West Street, the oldest street in Yangshuo dating back almost 1,500 years and winding for over half kilometre. There are many shops, cafes and bars to enjoy on West Street making it a popular location for all visitors to Yangshuo.After strolling along West Street your guide will rent you bicycle from where you will start your cycling trip in Yangshuo. It is a very scenic ride trip through the countryside, following the Yulong River to the Yulong River dock. Arriving about 40-50 minutes riding, you will arrive at the Yulong River dock there will be bamboo rafts waiting to take you further along the Yulong River, with more sights and beautiful scenery be enjoyed. It is quite usual to see young couples having their wedding photographs taken alongside the Yulong River. Meet your guide at Yangshuo Mountain Retreat where you will end up with your rafting. Here, if you like, you can enjoy a glass of wine (at your own expense) before you continue riding back to West street. You will be transferred back to your Guilin hotel after Yangshuo visit.