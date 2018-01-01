Welcome to Nánníng
Guilin Li River Cruise to Yangshuo Full Day Tour
Be met at your hotel at 7:50 ~ 8:30am and transferred to Li River pier (Zhujiang pier) at 9:30am. Take a Li River cruise (4.5 hour) to Yangshuo with lunch aboard. Disembark at Yangshuo in the afternoon. Have a short exploration of the old town before being transferred back to your hotel in Guilin and the Pearl market visit. (Lunch) ☆ Li River: It is the highlight of your Guilin tour, and also one of the highlights in China. The 54-kilometer waterway on the twisty Li River from Zhujiang to Yangshuo covers hundreds and thousands of grotesque peaks. Enjoy picturesque scenery along the Li River with green hills and clear waters. Wonderful appreciation of a stirring "Movement of Mother Nature" ! ☆ Yangshuo: It is an ancient town with a history of over 1400 years, is the most beautiful town along the Li River. At the village of Gaotian to the south of Yangshuo, the fascinating pastoral scenery comes in sight. Yangshuo West Street is a place where you will find a lot of unique shops selling traditional handcrafts, hand-made scarfs, snacks of local flavor etc. It is quite fun to explore these small shops even if you don’t buy anything.
Guilin City Essence Day Tour: Reed Flute Cave, Elephant Trunk Hill and Fubo Hill
Pick you up from your hotel around 8:00am in the morning. First you will visit Reed Flute Cave, known as "the Palace of Natural Arts", which holds a great number of beautiful stalactites and stalagmites in different shapes. Then go sightseeing at Elephant Trunk Hill - the landmark of Guilin. The hill looks like a giant elephant drinking water from the river with its long trunk. Not far from it stands the Fubo Hill. There are lots of rock stone carvings and Buddha statues since Tang Dynasty. Enjoy a bird's-eye view of Guilin city if you climb to the summit. You will also visit South Pearl Museum before being transferred to your hotel around 17:00 after the tour.
Day trip from Guilin of Li River Cruise with Countryside Cycling Plus Bamboo Rafting
Meet your guide and driver in the lobby of your Guilin hotel for a 08:00 departure. The drive to Zhujiang Wharf, where the Li River cruise commences takes around 45 minutes. Upon arrival you will board your cruise boat and at around 09:00 the cruise departs. The Li River is part of the major river system of Guangxi Province and the route followed by the cruise boats from Guilin (Zhujiang Wharf) to the pleasant town of Yangshuo is by far and away the most beautiful part of the river. Your cruise will wind its way downstream through a landscape of vast karst mountains, sheer cliffs dotted with caves, lush forests, small farming villages and local fishermen out on bamboo boats all in an ever changing kaleidoscope as you weave along the river. Your guide will arrange a box lunch and snacks for you on board. Your cruise from Guilin to Yangshuo covers a length of just over 60 kilometres and takes around 4 hours. Upon arrival at Yangshuo you disembark and it is a short walk from the wharf to the famous West Street, the oldest street in Yangshuo dating back almost 1,500 years and winding for over half kilometre. There are many shops, cafes and bars to enjoy on West Street making it a popular location for all visitors to Yangshuo.After strolling along West Street your guide will rent you bicycle from where you will start your cycling trip in Yangshuo. It is a very scenic ride trip through the countryside, following the Yulong River to the Yulong River dock. Arriving about 40-50 minutes riding, you will arrive at the Yulong River dock there will be bamboo rafts waiting to take you further along the Yulong River, with more sights and beautiful scenery be enjoyed. It is quite usual to see young couples having their wedding photographs taken alongside the Yulong River. Meet your guide at Yangshuo Mountain Retreat where you will end up with your rafting. Here, if you like, you can enjoy a glass of wine (at your own expense) before you continue riding back to West street. You will be transferred back to your Guilin hotel after Yangshuo visit.
Li river cruise and Light show in Yangshuo
The Li River traverses 83 kilometers between Guilin and Yangshuo. You will be amazed by the stunning landscapes along the river. The rocks and caves are fantastic, the deep pools, the springs and waterfalls come one by one. The most beautiful part of the Li River is between Xingping and Yangdi. Stretching all the way from Guilin, well past Yangshuo,Li River boat trips are often the most awe inspiring highlight on any visitor’s schedule. This is the world largest natural theater which utilizes the waters of the Li River as its stage, with twelve mist shrouded hills and the heavens as its backdrop. Mist, rain, moonlight, the hills and their inverted reflections in the river all become the ever-changing natural background. Its auditorium is housed on the natural islands of the river with the audience sitting on the designed terraces, surrounded by green plants. The sound equipment here cannot be seen because it is in harmony with the natural environment. The valleys, the hills, the cool breeze and the gurgling streams are all elements contributing to the three-dimensional sound effect. Day by day, different weather offers different sceneries with the four seasons refreshing the performance as well. You will have unique experience every time you watch it.Please notice that the cruise trip we arrange for you is a three star boat and the Light show tickets is Normal seat,If you'd like to have luxury boat and better seats of Light show,please email us with your requires.Here below is the Itinerary: 8am,driver meet you at Your centrally located hotel from Guilin city9:30am to 1:30pm on the cruise(Three star boat)1:35pm to 1:50pm,transfer you to your hotel in Yangshuo6:45pm ,driver will pick you up to the show(The show ticket is Normal seat) from your centrally located hotel from Yangshuo town9pm,driver take you to the hotel after the show
All Inclusive Private Day Tour of Longji Rice Terraces and Minority Village
With pick up from your Guilin downtown hotel lobby at 8:30 by local tour guide, aboard the air-conditioned private vehivle to start the amazing day trip of Longji Rice Terraces and Minority Village. After around 2 hours driving, you will reach Longsheng (approx. 90 kilometers away from Guilin) and visit the Dragon's Backbone Rice Terraces, which is the culmination of both the profound wisdom and strenuous labor of the Zhuang people. The Dragon's Backbone Rice Terraces is a beautiful natural picture and has seasonal variations in appearance. It is the most amazing terrace in China. Hike up to the viewing platform to enjoy the beautiful scenery and take amazing photos. Later have a break and enjoy lunch in local restaurant, continue to visit the local Minority village of Zhuang and have a glimpse of genuine folk life and culture of the local minority. Follow your guide to learn the history and culture of local Minority. Afterwards, enjoy comfortable transfer back to downtown and drop off at the hotel to conclude the trip.
All Inclusive City Highlights Private Tour in Guilin
To start the Guilin city highlights tour, the tour guide will pick you up from your Guilin downtown hotel lobby at 9:00am. Your first stop will be the most beautiful karst cave in Guilin - the Reed Flute Cave, which is a fascinating gallery of natural sculptures and rated as one of the top four tourist sites in the city. Illuminated by the colored lights, the cave looks like a dazzling underground palace. Then visit the Seven Star Park - famous for its oddly-shaped peaks, stunning caves, clear water, and exquisite natural landscapes.Have a break and enjoy lunch in a local nice restaurant, continue the sightseeing to Fubo Hil, also named as Wave-Subduing Hill, half graceful peak of the hill is in the river, and the other half is on land. Elephant Trunk Hill is the landmark of Guilin and highlight of the Li River, it is like a giant elephant drinking water from the river. And between the elephant’s trunk and its body is a round cave called Water Moon Cave, which resembles a full moon drifting on the water. To conclude the amazing Guilin city sightseeing, the tour guide will transfer you back to the hotel or drop you off at the city center as per your request.