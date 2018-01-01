Longji Rice Terraces, Mountain Village Small-Group from Guilin

8:00am/8:45amYour English-speaking driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel and start the 2-hour drive from Guilin to Longsheng. There will be a 10-minute stop en route for a break and gas. 11:00am–12:00pmArrive in Huangluo Yao Village, with houses that are built by the river and mountain to bring fortune and happiness. There are some 120 adult females living in the village, 80 of whom have hair of over 1.4 meters. Just watch how they wash, brush, braid and coil it up in a uniquely beautiful style. 1:00pmLocal people stuff the bamboo tubes with raw rice which are simmered in slow fire. This gives the rice time to absorb the bamboo fragrance and ingredients.The tour guide will explain how it's made while you enjoy it for lunch - finding out that bamboo isn't just for pandas. 1:30pmIt's off to Ping’an Village to admire the stunning views of the rice terrace as your driver takes you up the mountain for about 30 minutes. Sightseeing from here will require a little walking and climbing. If you’re not up to it physically, hire a sedan chair hoisted by the locals. 3:00pmTrekking on Longji Rice Terrace. Rome wasn’t built in one day and neither were the rice terraces in Longsheng. The construction of Longji Rice Terraces started about 800 years ago during the Yuan Dynasty when the minority Yao people fled to the mountainous area away from war. They excavated long planting ranges for rice and turned the mountains into fertile fields with the stair-like mountain slopes working as a convenient and water storage and irrigation system. 4:30pmAfter the tour, you will be on the road back to Guilin. Kick back for a 2-hour drive in the back seat before being dropped off back in Guilin to end this pleasant tour.Other highlights: The guide - Guided trekking up the Longji Rice Terrace and a walk through a Yao village where the Yao and Zhuang peoples reveal their mysterious life style The meal - Dine with the locals at a minority village, try bamboo-tube rice the local flavor The people - long-haired Yao women show you how they take good care of their hair while the Zhuang give you a warm welcome The transfer - start-stop transfer at your hotel doorstep or wherever you’d like to be Small size – 8 people in a 9-seater MPV, larger group will be separated in different cars Driver and Guide – who has 5+ years of tour guide experience and 7+ years of driving experience