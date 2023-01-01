Rong Lake (literally, Banyan Lake), named for an ancient Chinese banyan on its shore, and its adjoining Shan Lake are an oasis of calm in the urban hub of Guilin. It has no shortage of local charm, with a walking track leading through lush gardens with ornate bridges and Chinese pavilions that dot the shimmering water.

On the northern shore of Rong Lake, and strikingly illuminated at night, the South Gate is the only surviving section of the original Song-dynasty city wall (城墙; chéng qiáng). In the early evening the area is abuzz with activity and is a good place to watch locals practising taichi, calligraphy and dancing.