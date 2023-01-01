Damian Mountain

For truly spectacular outlooks over the region's famed karst topography, take the sweaty 45-minute trek up to the top of this jungle-clad mountain. Combined with views of the Li River, the sight of these jagged limestone peaks stretching endlessly into the horizon is astounding. While the path up is clearly visible, finding the trailhead can be tricky; take the route labelled on Maps.Me. Otherwise the team at Nirvana Organic Farm can assist with directions.