Located in the southeastern corner of town, this is Yangshuo's main peak; it's also the most accessible (it can be climbed in half an hour). Because it has a flat northern face that is supposed to resemble an ancient bronze mirror, it is also called Bronze Mirror Peak (Tóngjìng Fēng). The peak rises up next to the Li River, in the Mountain Water Garden (Shānshuǐ Yuán).