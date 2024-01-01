Once among Li River's most beautiful buildings, Deyue, with its ornate embellishments, stands weather-beaten by the river like a frail diva. The name literally means 'Obtain the Moon Building' and residents say it used to be an opera house – on performance nights music would reverberate over the moonlit water. An exquisite four-cornered pavilion sits on the rooftop.
Deyue Building
Guangxi
For truly spectacular outlooks over the region's famed karst topography, take the sweaty 45-minute trek up to the top of this jungle-clad mountain…
A 30-minute – extremely sweaty – climb up steps to the magnificent natural arch that adorns Moon Hill (380m) is rewarded with both lost calories and some…
The scenery along this small river about 6km southwest of Yangshuo is breathtaking, and best enjoyed by bamboo raft. Though the set-up for the rafting has…
This fascinating village about 1.5km beyond Moon Hill is a treasure trove of traditional Qing dynasty architecture. Beyond the initial, slightly cheesy…
Miraculously untouched during the Sino-Japanese War and the Cultural Revolution, this 400-year-old village has friendly residents and vernacular houses…
5.51 MILES
Located in the southeastern corner of town, this is Yangshuo's main peak; it's also the most accessible (it can be climbed in half an hour). Because it…
When Xijie, the crowds and postcard hawkers get too much, head down the steps to the Li River. Unfolding before you is a beautiful panorama of karst peaks…
This small shrine to the 20th-century artist Xu Beihong (famed chiefly for his pictures of galloping horses) – in a small one-storey house where he once…
There are several caves open to tourists in the area around Yangshuo that are formed by underground rivers, and ornamented with an array of otherworldly…
This colossal banyan tree, its limbs propped up by wooden poles, is quite a sight set against the karst hills. It's also a major tourist magnet, so don't…
A 30-minute – extremely sweaty – climb up steps to the magnificent natural arch that adorns Moon Hill (380m) is rewarded with both lost calories and some…
This fascinating village about 1.5km beyond Moon Hill is a treasure trove of traditional Qing dynasty architecture. Beyond the initial, slightly cheesy…
Miraculously untouched during the Sino-Japanese War and the Cultural Revolution, this 400-year-old village has friendly residents and vernacular houses…