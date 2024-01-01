Deyue Building

Guangxi

Once among Li River's most beautiful buildings, Deyue, with its ornate embellishments, stands weather-beaten by the river like a frail diva. The name literally means 'Obtain the Moon Building' and residents say it used to be an opera house – on performance nights music would reverberate over the moonlit water. An exquisite four-cornered pavilion sits on the rooftop.

